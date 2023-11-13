Man arrested in Indianapolis, another at large after fatal shooting of 12-year-old in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested last week in Indianapolis for fatally shooting a 12-year-boy in the head and for injuring a 14-year-old boy in the same incident, South Bend Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Josiah Small died at the shooting scene on the night of Oct. 27 at Indiana Avenue and State Road 23/Prairie Avenue in South Bend, an area with homes and commercial buildings on the city’s southwest side. The identity of the 14-year-old boy injured in the shooting has not been publicly shared, but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, South Bend police said in a news release.

Nagomba White Jr., 21, of South Bend, was arrested Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Task Force and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. White is believed to fired the fatal shot.

South Bend police continued Monday to seek Amarion Cutler, 18, of South Bend. Cutler is wanted on a murder warrant for aiding in the shooting. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who located him should call 911. Anyone with information about Cutler’s whereabouts was asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 574-288-7867.

Police did not know whether Cutler might be in Indianapolis.

In a news conference streamed on Facebook, the St. Joseph County prosecutor said White and Cutler were charged with murder on Nov. 6. Court documents, however, were sealed while the pair were sought. White had a court hearing Monday morning, so authorities on Monday afternoon provided information on the suspects and added details about the case for the first time.

Prosecutor Kenneth P. Cotter said during the news conference that the Small and the 14-year-old had been walking with two other 12-year-old boys in an alley when he and the 14-year-old separate from the other boys. They went toward a car where White and Cutler were. Shortly after the boys approached the car, video obtained by police showed, the two boys were shot.

Online court documents did not show future hearings for White or Cutler. Jail records show White remained in the St. Joseph County lockup on Monday afternoon. Court documents did not list any bail information.

White faces felony charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

Cutler’s warrant lists a count of aiding, inducing or causing murder; a count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder; a count of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon; and a count of battery by means of a deadly weapon.