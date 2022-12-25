Indiana News

Man crashes on I-65 with 3 times legal limit of alcohol in body

Frank Dado, 45, from Hammond, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Alexis Mitchell
RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A man driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his body is waiting to be transported to Michigan for a prior DUI offense.

According to Indiana State Police, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning a trooper responded to a vehicle that crashed into tress in I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker. While speaking to the driver Frank Dado, 45, from Hammond, the trooper developed probable cause to initiate an operating a vehicle with intoxicated investigation.

Dado was taken to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department where a certified chemical test for intoxication was administered, police said.

Dado registered .27% blood alcohol content with the legal limit being .08%.

He was then taken to Franciscan Health in Rensselaer for medical clearance due to his high test results.

Once cleared, Dado was returned back to the sheriff’s department for processing.

During the investigation, it was also determined that Dado had outstanding warrants in Michigan for failing to appear for driving under the influence and will be extradited to Michigan for that prior offense.

There is no further information at this time.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

