Man dead, 1 injured, after gunfire erupts at Bloomington house party

A man is dead and another was hospitalized following a shooting at a large house party in Bloomington, Indiana, just south of Indiana University. Police arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Ramos for his connection to the murder and shooting. (Provided Photo/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting at a Bloomington house party left one man dead and another hospitalized early Sunday morning, police say.

The 23-year-old man who died has not been identified yet.

A release from the Bloomington Police Department says that officers were called to a home in the 500 block of S. Park Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of a weapons-related call. That block is in a residential area just south of Indiana University.

When they arrived, they found multiple people in the area leaving a large house party. Witnesses told police that someone had been shot.

Investigators searched the area and found the 23-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. They performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Partygoers told officers that a larger-built white man wearing a pink shirt started firing shots into the crowd. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Ramos of Linton, Indiana.

Detectives on the scene learned from witnesses that Ramos and two other people were denied entry to the party because one of them had a handgun in their waistband. The three people demanded to be let in it, causing a physical fight that moved to a nearby alley.

At that time, witnesses told police that Ramos began firing a gun into the crowd.

Investigators began a search for Ramos, and an Indiana State Police trooper soon performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with a passenger that matched Ramos’ description.

The trooper located a gun inside the car, and all three people in the vehicle were detained. Following interviews, Ramos was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Monroe County jail on preliminary charges of murder and criminal recklessness. A court date has not been set yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Det. Rob Shrake at 812-339-4477.