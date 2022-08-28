Indiana News

Man dies in ATV crash early Sunday morning

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Sunday morning from an ATV vehicle crash, according to Indiana State Police.

According to ISP, at 1:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a single-vehicle ATV crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

Charles Hunt, 64, from Edwardsport was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when he abruptly went off the roadway and into a ditch, which ejected him from the ATV, police say.

According to the Knox County Coroner’s Office, Hunt died on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.