Man fatally shot in apartment building in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers say a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a report of a man shot in an apartment building at 8:25 p.m.

The officers found the man shot in the hallway at Villa Capri Apartments in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail. Paramedics arrived and provided aid to the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has yet to be revealed, however, according to a press release, the Allen County Coroner’s Office will soon release it.

The Fort Wayne Police Department noted that they responded to neighbors who reported hearing gunshots in the area. Detectives have already begun looking for witnesses and surveillance footage that may have recorded the incident.

The Fort Wayne Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or the P3 tips app.