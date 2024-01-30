Search
Man, girl found shot dead in vehicle in Fort Wayne

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a girl were found shot dead Monday night in a vehicle on a Fort Wayne street, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department began receiving calls just before 8 p.m. Monday about gunshots in the 700 block of Romy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just off the St. Joseph River in the Northside neighborhood. It’s just north of downtown.

Police say they’re unsure what led to the shooting. Investigators were searching the area for surveillance video and other evidence in hopes of finding a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department, said a news release from Chris Felton, the public information officer.

