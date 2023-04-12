Man severely burned in chair fire

A Columbus man was transported by Lifeline helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital after a freak accident left him covered in severe burns. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Bartholomew County man was found severely burned in a chair fire in his home after midnight April 5, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

According to the statement, deputies with responded to reports of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Dacia Street, east of US 31 and south of West County Road 650 North, about 40 minutes southeast of Indianapolis.

Investigators arrived at the location and discovered the man sitting in a chair that had caught on fire. One officer extinguished the flames as others pulled the man, who was incoherent and unable to move, from the chair and rushed him outside into fresh air.

Deputies learned the man had sustained severe burns to several areas of his body. Officers provided medical assistance to the man until emergency services arrived. The man was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Officers said in the release that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though believe a lit cigarette might have played a role.

The man has not been identified and his condition is unknown. No further information is available at this time.