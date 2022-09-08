Indiana News

Man suffers life threatening injuries after Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries Wednesday night.

According to a release, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Stardale Drive. When officers arrived, they found an man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Investigators say they’re still trying to determine the cause of the shooting. They say they’ve identified a person of interest who is being interviewed.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police did not provide identification of the man who was shot.