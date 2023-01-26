Indiana News

Many Indiana counties remain under travel advisories

A car drives past a pile of dirty snow. (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm.

At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed five counties in the watch/orange category: Adams, Blackford, Jay, Tipton and Wabash.

A watch means that travel conditions are dangerous and only essential travel — such as to or from work or in emergency situations — is recommended. Some schools, businesses, government offices, and other agencies may be closed or working on a delay.

At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, more than 45 Indiana counties were in the advisory/yellow category, including Boone, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison and Rush.

An advisory means that routine travel or activities may be limited in some areas and drivers should use caution.

No Indiana counties are under a travel warning, which is the highest level of local travel advisory and restricts travel to emergency workers only.

