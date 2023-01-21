Indiana News

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41.

Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.

At noon Friday, ISP Detective Toni Walden was searching along Old US 41 south of CR 150 South when she located Colbert’s vehicle under a Bridge. A man matching Colbert’s description was found dead inside the vehicle, according to a release.

Colbert’s identity was confirmed by Gibson County Coroner Barret Doyle Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted, but results are pending.

Investigators believe that sometime during the evening on Dec. 9, Colbert was driving south on Old US 41 south of CR 150 South when he drove left of center, drove off the road, dropped down deep into a ravine, overturned, and entered Pigeon Creek near the bridge.

Police say anyone traveling on Old US 41 would have been unable to see the vehicle.

Detectives believe that when the creek level increased due to rainfall, the vehicle moved under the bridge, which made it more difficult to spot.