Indiana News

Mom of murdered 11-month-old Mercedes Lain sentenced to 2 1/2 years

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A judge has sentenced the mother of a murdered 11-month-old northern Indiana girl to 2 and 1/2 years in prison.

Tiffany Coburn of Plymouth pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent under a plea agreement.

Police found the body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain in a wooded area near the Marshall-Starke County line last August.

A family friend, Justin Miller, was sentenced last month to 65 years in prison for killing the girl.

The child’s father, Kenneth Lain of Grovertown, pleaded guilty last month to neglect of a dependent. He also was sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in prison.