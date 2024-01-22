Multiple children dead in South Bend house fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A house fire in South Bend left five children dead, and injured a firefighter who fell through through a floor, authorities said.

South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon said six people were taken from the burning home Sunday evening in the 200 block of North LaPorte Ave.

Fire crews say that intense flame engulfed both the first and second floors of the home. Firefighters managed to suppress the fire on the first floor before moving to the second floor, where multiple people were reported to be trapped.

One survivor was taken to Memorial Hospital and then later airlifted to a specialized pediatrics burn center in Indianapolis for treatment. Five children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries, according to a release.

The injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released.

Fire crews in South Bend, which is located south of the state line with Michigan, battled the blaze for about three hours. The cause of the fire was under investigation.