National Weather Service releases preliminary report on Underwood tornado

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Weather Service officials on Sunday said an early tornado that hit southern Indiana had wind speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Indiana’s first confirmed tornado of the year hit Underwood, which is in Clark County, early Saturday morning. Officials there told News 8 nobody reported any serious injuries, but several buildings were damaged. The National Weather Service on Sunday said the tornado touched down on the shoulder of I-65, moved almost directly east across US-31, and then lifted, spending a total of about one minute on the ground. During that time, officials said it damaged trees, barns, and one home. Firefighters said the storm also blew a tractor trailer onto it’s side on the interstate.

Officials said the tornado had peak wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and cut a path roughly one mile long and up to 75 yards wide. They rated it as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. They also recorded straight-line winds of 80 miles per hour in nearby Salem, which is in Washington County.