New clinic aims to provide more mental health services to rural community

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A new $8 million Bowen Health Clinic sits at the corner of U.S. 30 just outside of Columbia City.

The owners of the clinic told I-Team 8 they picked the prominent location because they believe it will normalize, destigmatize, and encourage people who live in the rural community to come there to get mental health services.

“One of the leading causes of death here in Indiana, especially rural Indiana, from suicide,” said Dr. Robert Ryan, President and CEO of Bowen Center.

The clinic aims to make a dent in the number of rural Hoosiers who commit suicide.

“We think we’re going to get a completely different type of patient who in the past would have silently suffered and possibly ended their life when there is so much we can do to help them,” Dr. Ryan said.

Their plan to help those people is unique to this rural community because they also provide primary care services.

“We know that patients feel much more comfortable talking to a primary care health care provider about their mental health needs,” said Shannon Hannon, chief operating officer of Bowen Center.

That is why this new building has two sides.

Exam rooms that look like any other doctor’s office and offices with couches in them for mental health services.

“A lot of times when you’re seeking medical care, you’re just going to the primary care physician, or you’re just seeking mental healthcare. This allows us to deliver those services under one roof in the same visit,” Hannon said.

The clinic said part of their focus will be on helping men 18-65, which is typically a group, especially in rural Indiana, that has avoided mental health services historically.

“You don’t have to suffer alone. You can come here, and it works. Therapy works. Psychiatric care works,” Dr. Ryan said.

The clinic will start seeing patients later in January.

It is the first of five locations that Bowen Center plans to build in rural communities along U.S. 30.