New state budget doubles INvets’ annual funding for veteran engagement

(The REPORTER) — INvets, a nonprofit organization that matches veterans and their families with critical Indiana career opportunities, announced last week that the state of Indiana is awarding INvets additional funding to celebrate the program’s rapid success and support its future expansion. With annual funding now double that of previous years, INvets can further accelerate its mission to cultivate the state’s veteran workforce through meaningful employment.

Since launching in 2020, INvets has registered 10,000 users and helped more than 1,000 veterans and their families kickstart rewarding careers. The easy-to-navigate INvets website provides a diverse range of resources including resume writing, soft skill development, networking opportunities, direct hiring manager contacts, and family support tools.

With new funding underway, INvets will increase the scope and impact of these services by hiring additional Veteran Engagement Managers across the state, expanding the Ambassador Program at three more military bases, enhancing administrative infrastructure, and increasing customer service efficiency.

“It’s been thrilling to see how quickly INvets has addressed the needs of Indiana veterans, but we know there’s so much more we can do,” INvets CEO Blaine Zimmerman said. “We’re so grateful to Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the state of Indiana for their ongoing partnership and support of our vision. With this new funding, we’ll be able to help even more veterans and their families find the careers, communities, and lifelong fulfillment they deserve.”