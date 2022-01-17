Indiana News

Northern Indiana man arrested for hitting 2 state troopers during traffic stop

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A northern Indiana man faces charges for hitting multiple troopers during a traffic stop near Angola, state police say in a news release issued Monday.

It happened late saturday night north of Angola. Two Indiana State Police troopers, Ben Walker and Dan Burkey, and Steuben County Sheriff Office Cpl. Alex Harris received minor injuries.

Police say Walker pulled over Aaron J. Sylvia, 40, of Angola, for speeding. He was driving at 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle.

Walker called in a Steuben County police dog to search for drugs in Sylvia’s car, and that’s when, police say, Sylvia refused to get out, and punched and kicked the two troopers. They unsuccessfully tried to deploy a Taser, but eventually restrained and arrested Sylvia.

“After being transported to a local area hospital for medical evaluation and clearance, Sylvia was then transported to the Steuben County jail where he was booked into custody on several felony and misdemeanor related charges,” the release says.

Sylvia was preliminarily charged with two counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office did not respond Monday to a News 8 email seeking Sylvia’s jail-booking photo.