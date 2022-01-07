Indiana News

NW Indiana sheriff indicted on felony, misdemeanor charges

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana sheriff indicted on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving has denied the allegations, blaming them on a “political witch hunt.”

Special prosecutor Stanley Levco says a Lake County grand jury indicted Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on Thursday.

The charges stem from a September incident in which Crown Point police said officers saw an SUV speeding.

The resisting law enforcement indictment alleges Martinez “knowingly or intentionally” fled from the officers after they turned on their lights and sirens, identified themselves and ordered him to stop.

Martinez denies the allegations, attributing them to “a political witch hunt.”

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bon Jovi tour coming to Indy

Local /

Ex-youth leader gets 20 years after child molesting plea

Indiana News /

IMS, Indy Arts Council bring back partnership

Local /

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood’s first Black movie star, dies at 94

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.