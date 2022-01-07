Indiana News

NW Indiana sheriff indicted on felony, misdemeanor charges

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana sheriff indicted on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving has denied the allegations, blaming them on a “political witch hunt.”

Special prosecutor Stanley Levco says a Lake County grand jury indicted Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. on Thursday.

The charges stem from a September incident in which Crown Point police said officers saw an SUV speeding.

The resisting law enforcement indictment alleges Martinez “knowingly or intentionally” fled from the officers after they turned on their lights and sirens, identified themselves and ordered him to stop.

Martinez denies the allegations, attributing them to “a political witch hunt.”