Officers search Lake Monroe for two missing IU students

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for two missing Indiana University students in the water at Lake Monroe, according to a release made by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Sunday.

Department of Natural Resources says 19-year-old Siddhant Shah, and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya were boating on a pontoon with friends on Lake Monroe on Saturday when the group anchored to swim.

Officials say when both men did not resurface, friends tried to help but were not successful.

DNR says rescue units utilized side scan sonar and scuba divers to search the area, before suspending search operations on Saturday night, due to the darkness.

The search resumed on Sunday morning after the duo disappeared in the water on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana University Student Services transported the rest of the group back to campus and is providing counseling services.

Department of Natural Resources says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Students Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS are all assisting in the search.