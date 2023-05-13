Search
One dead, one critically injured after single-car crash near Vincennes

Illuminated blue police lights on top of a patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Michaela Springer
MONROE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash Friday night, police said in a release Saturday.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police Evansville District and Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Monroe School Road and Small in Monroe City, twenty minutes southeast of Vincennes.

Investigators located a 2006 Mercedes with two people inside of it. The driver, Keeton Walker, 20, of Vincennes, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

The passenger, Dalton Kirby, 20, of Vincennes, was ejected from the Mercedes and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say Kirby was not wearing a seatbelt.

Walker was taken to a local hospital before being later moved to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for treatment.

Officers are still working to determine what caused the crash.

