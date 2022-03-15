Indiana News

Patriot, Indiana woman arrested in Capitol riot

Nancy Barron, of Patriot, Indiana, inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Provided Photo/DOJ)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Federal authorities have arrested a Patriot, Indiana, woman for her alleged role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI says Nancy Barron, 46, surrendered to federal agents this morning on four charges related to the siege at the Capitol, which happened while lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Federal investigators say Barron contacted them on her own on Jan. 7, 2021, to say she had been inside the Capitol.

The FBI says it found multiple photos and videos of Barron inside and outside the building.

In one selfie video that lasts several minutes, agents say Barron can seen walking through the Capitol and approaching the House Chamber doors.

In the video, she can be seen asking, “Where is f****** Pelosi?” and “Is this Pelosi’s stuff down here?”

At another point in the video, Barron is seen walking up a set of stairs yelling, “F*** Nancy Pelosi and f*** Chuck Schumer!”

An FBI agent claims Barron lied during her official interview, claiming she was pushed into the building and that she tried to find an exit as soon as she was inside.

Barron faces the following federal charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building

Federal prosecutors did not indicate that Barron participated in any violence while inside.