Plane makes emergency landing in Tippecanoe County

SHADELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Federal investigators will look into what caused a small plane to make an emergency landing Sunday in Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department responded at around 6:15 p.m. to a light aircraft that had landed in a field in Shadeland, a small community roughly six miles southwest of Lafayette.

“It is presently unknown what caused the plane to have difficulties resulting in the emergency landing. No one was injured,” the sheriff’s department said in a release.

The investigation into the plane’s emergency landing will be turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The name of the pilot has not been released, pending an FAA investigation.