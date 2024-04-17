Police: 3 juveniles arrested after high-speed chase in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles were arrested Monday night after leading a state trooper on a high-speed chase and crashing a vehicle that was reported stolen in Michigan City, a release said.

A state trooper was patrolling in Michigan City at 10:15 p.m. when a dispatch went out about a shooting in the area. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a white Volkswagen Jetta and was reported as stolen.

Around that time, the trooper saw the white Volkswagen Jetta traveling south on Franklin St. near the grocery store Meijer. Police say the vehicle and license plate matched the descripton of the suspect’s vehicle that had been involved in the shooting reported eariler.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver refused to stop and led the trooper on a high speed chase onto I-94 into Porter County.

As the suspect passesd under the S.R. 49 overpass, the driver made a U-turn on the interstate and went the wrong way on I-94 onto the S.R. 49 westbound entrance.

According to a news release, as the vehicle reached the top of the ramp, it struck a concrete barrier and was disabled. A front seat passenger got out of the vehicle and ran northeast across S.R. 49.

The three remining passengers, juvenile males between the ages of 12, 15, and 17, were taken into custody and taken to the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center.

The passenger that fled was not found after officers searched the area.

Police say a handgun was found on the backseat floorborad of the Volkswagen.

The original shooting is being investigated by the Michigan City Police Department, a release said.

The three juveniles are being held on the following charges: