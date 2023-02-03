Indiana News

Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Ft. Wayne Walmart

In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said.

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.

The store’s loss prevention officers believed the suspect was still in the store when police arrived, FWPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb said Friday.

Walmart staffers evacuated the store while officers began a search for the suspect.

A review of store surveillance footage showed that the suspect left the store before police arrived, according to Webb.

Police were still investigating and did not provide a description of the possible suspect.

No one was hurt.