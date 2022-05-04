Indiana News

Police arrest Indy and Greenwood men for marijuana possession

(Photo Provide/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two men, one from Indianapolis, and one from Greenwood, were arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail for marijuana possession.

Officers stopped Richard Egan, 27, of Indianapolis, and Dylan Whitlow, 23, of Greenwood, in a Honda Civic on Sunday for driving without taillights on.

During the stop, police smelled marijuana in the car. After searching the car, officers found two pounds of marijuana, 450 containers of suspected THC wax, 72 wrapped marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia, and $15,000 in United States currency. 

Investigators say Egan and Whitlow are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.

