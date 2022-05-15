Indiana News

Police investigate 2 people dead and 2 arrested after possible home burglary

by: Divine Triplett
AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that took the lives of two adults.

Investigators say the shooting began as a home burglary right before 6 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of State Road 8. They say four people allegedly went to this location armed with a gun.

The four suspects confronted the owner of the home, according to a statement. The owner allegedly used his own firearm to fire shots at the alleged burglars, police say.

When officers arrived, they found the owner of the home holding two adults by gunpoint, and two deceased adults outside the home. Both were arrested for preliminary charges of murder and burglary. The owner of the home was not charged.

The adults arrested have been identified as Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, of Fort Wayne, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, of Fort Wayne.

Police have not identified the two deceased adults. The investigation is still ongoing.

