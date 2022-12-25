Indiana News

Police: Multiple arrested following shooting in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police says their department made multiple arrests following a shooting on Friday night from separate incidents.

The first incident happened just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th Street. During police investigation, they determined that Christopher Tauber, 44, was attempting to sell property to Marshawn Boles, 23. After being unable to reach an agreement, Boles allegedly shot at Tauber’s house as he was leaving the area, according to a news release Saturday.

At 8:43 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery in the 1500 block of Broadway Street. Anthony Jackson told police that he was robbed at gun point by Boles.

Officers were able to locate Boles near the intersection of S. 6th Street. Boles exited the truck and was taken into custody. The driver, Eunice Osborne, 36, attempted to flee from police, but was caught within minutes.

Marshawn Boles was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and theft. Eunice Osborne was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and never receiving a license.

The second incident occurred when police attempted to serve a search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 Block Broadway Street. While trying to serve the warrant, a vehicle had left the apartment.

Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrested Andrea Gonzalez, 41. She is preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Two people were inside the apartment during the execution of the search warrant, Toby Jewell, 51and Monika Williams, 34. Both were taken into custody.

Jewell was preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine greater than 28 grams, and maintaining a common nuisance. Williams was preliminarily charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.