Police officer arrested, charged in LaPorte County for ghost employment

LAPORTE, Ind. (WISH) — An officer who worked with multiple departments in LaPorte County was arrested for ghost employment and other charges after police say he falsely logged hours he didn’t work at two departments.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post began an investigation into ghost employment taking place in the county.

Long Beach Chief Marshal Mark Swistek contacted LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fargan to report irregularities in time being claimed by one of the officers at the department.

On Jan. 25, Fargan requested the Indiana State Police to investigate the allegations. Investigators later determined that several irregularities had occurred in the work time being claimed by Officer Jason Yagelski.

Yagelski reportedly claimed hours worked at two different police departments.

Investigators say this happened numerous times resulting in him being paid several thousand dollars for hours not worked at the Pottawattomie Park Police Department, the Trail Creek Police Department, and the Long Beach Police Department.

According to a release, Yagelski is the current Chief Marshal for the Pottawattomie Park Police Department, a former Deputy Marshal for the Long Beach Police Department, and a former Deputy Marshal for the Trail Creek Police Department.

Yagelski was charged by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office with:

Ghost employment (2 Counts) — level 6 felony

Official misconduct (2 Counts) — level 6 felony

Fraud — Class A Misdemeanor

Police say Yagleski posted a $750 cash bond after being booked at the LaPorte County Jail.