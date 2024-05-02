IMPD: Person killed in hit-and-run crash on city’s near northeast side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 38th Street near Keystone. (WISH PHOTO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed overnight in a hit-and-run crash on the near northeast side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run just after 1:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 38th Street near Keystone.

Officers confirmed to News 8 that a person died from injuries sustained from the crash but did not provide information about the vehicle that may have been involved.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and age once family notification has been made.

More information surrounding the crash is expected to be released.