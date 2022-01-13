Indiana News

Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Indiana

Powerball logo shown in January 2022. (Image Provided/Hoosier Lottery)
by: Ashley Fowler, WIBC
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — If you bought a ticket for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, you might be a millionaire.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was purchased at a 7-Eleven on County Road 20 in Elkhart, the Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket matched all five numbers — only missing the Powerball — to win $1 million and included a $1 Power Play game option that doubled the prize amount.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers are 12-21-22-30-33 with a Powerball of 24.

If you’re the lucky winner, put the ticket in a safe place, consider contacting a financial advisor and call Hoosier Lottery Customer Service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $48 million.

