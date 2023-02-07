Indiana News

Purdue president Dr. Mung Chiang to attend State of the Union as guest of Sen. Todd Young

Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang, pictured, says Greater Lafayette is poised to become a driver in creating a “hard-tech corridor” that leverages the region’s promising growth in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. (Provided Photo/Purdue University/Phillip Fiorini)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The new president of Purdue University will attend Tuesday night’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., as the guest of U.S. Sen. Todd Young.

Dr. Mung Chiang became the 13th president of Purdue University on Jan. 1, succeeding former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels.

Chiang previously served as Purdue’s executive vice president for strategic initiatives and the John A. Edwardson Dean of the College of Engineering.

Tuesday’s State of the Union address will mark a return to Capitol Hill for Chiang, who took a one-year absence from Purdue in 2019 to serve as the science and technology advisor to then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“I’m excited to have Dr. Chiang join me tonight. Dr. Chiang was an early supporter of the Endless Frontier legislation that became the CHIPS and Science Act, and Purdue University will be an instrumental partner in the implementation of key education and research components of the new law,” Sen. Young said in a statement Tuesday.

Join WISH-TV and analysts from “All INdiana Politics” for live coverage of the State of the Union address beginning at 9 p.m.