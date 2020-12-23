Indiana News

Regulators force out former Indiana casino CEO, casting doubt over Gary project

Hard Rock International has proposed a casino in Gary, Indiana. (Image Provided/Spectacle Entertainment)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana casino regulators have voted to force a longtime heavyweight in the state’s gambling industry to give up his ownership stake in a Lake Michigan casino, saying he had continued exerting control over its parent company in violation of state orders.

The Indiana Gaming Commission’s action Wednesday against former Spectacle Entertainment CEO Rod Ratcliff follows a federal investigation into allegations of illegal campaign contributions by a business partner. He resigned in June.

It also casts doubt over Indianapolis-based Spectacle’s construction of a new $300 million casino in Gary in partnership with Hard Rock International. Hard Rock said it remained committed to “successful completion” of the Gary casino project.

