Richmond police make arrest in December murder

Damien Rowe, 41, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday for murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Richmond PD)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December.

The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rowe, a Richmond resident, faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Investigators believe Rowe shot 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox in the chest at a home in the 100 block of Randolph Street on the morning of Dec. 10, Richmond police said in a Facebook post.

After police completed the murder investigation, the case was turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review, which led to charges filed against Rowe.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rowe was being held without bond in the Wayne County Jail.