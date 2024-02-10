Roanoke Fire Department EMS captain arrested for child pornography

Mugshot of William F. Edwards, 36, who was arrested for possessing and distributing child pornography. (Provided Photo/Huntington County Jail)

ROANOKE, Ind. (WISH) — An EMS captain with the Roanoke Fire Department was arrested Friday for possessing and distributing child pornography.

On Friday, the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force, with assistance by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a federal search warrant in the 200 block of West Vine Street in Roanoke. The warrant was in reference to a child exploitation investigation involving William F. Edwards, 36, an emergency medical services captain for the Roanoke Fire Department.

William Edwards was arrested for violations of federal law regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography, and is being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana in Fort Wayne.