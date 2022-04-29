Indiana News

Rochester couple arrested, caught with a quarter-pound of meth

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Rochester couple was arrested for having a quarter-pound of meth.

Indiana State Police officers began investigating after receiving information about possible illegal drug activity on 61 Coral Drive in Rochester.

Police were given a search warrant from a Fulton County court to search the home.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, officers searched the home and found Allyson Byerline, 21, and Collan Johnson, 32, both of Rochester.

Officers also found a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, $669 in United States currency, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Both Byerline and Johnson were taken to the Fulton County Jail.

They both face criminal charges for possession and dealing of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, state police say.

Johnson will face an additional charge for invasion of privacy.