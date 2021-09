Indiana News

Rose-Hulman student-athlete dies after weekend accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A member of the women’s soccer team at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology died after an off-campus accident Saturday, the school’s athletic department said Monday.

It is with immense sadness that Rose-Hulman athletics shares that freshman Erin Canning passed away last night as a result of injuries sustained in an accident that occurred off-campus on Sat., Sept. 18.



Athletics will not be posting standard weekly stories until noon Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/PmcxtFm3rx — Rose-Hulman Sports (@rhitsports) September 20, 2021

Freshman goalkeeper Erin Canning’s page on the Rose-Hulman athletics website says she passed away Sunday.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Canning appeared in one game for the Fightin’ Engineers.