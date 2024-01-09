Saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet to perform at IU Bloomington

Saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Branford Marsalis will perform with his quartet at IU Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2024. (Provided Photo/IU)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Branford Marsalis will perform at IU Auditorium with his quartet on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will start at $16 for Bloomington Students (Valid ID must be presented) and $26 for the general public. Individual tickets can be purchased here or at the IU Auditorium Box Office.

The saxophonist promises an evening of dynamic, soul-stirring music that blends traditional jazz foundations with modern influences.

IU’s Executive Director Maria Talbert says the evening will be a wonderful musical journey.

“We are absolutely delighted to once again host Grammy Award winner Branford Marsalis and the Branford Marsalis Quartet on the IU Auditorium stage,” Talbert said in a release.

During his time at IU Bloomington, Marsalis will also engage with Jacobs School of Music Students. He will provide direct feedback and advice to jazz students during a live performance in addition to meeting with composition majors and offering them advice on his own process and inspirations.

Marsalis last performed at the IU Auditorium in 2019.