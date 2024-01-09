Saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet to perform at IU Bloomington
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Grammy Award-winning saxophonist, composer, and bandleader Branford Marsalis will perform at IU Auditorium with his quartet on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will start at $16 for Bloomington Students (Valid ID must be presented) and $26 for the general public. Individual tickets can be purchased here or at the IU Auditorium Box Office.
The saxophonist promises an evening of dynamic, soul-stirring music that blends traditional jazz foundations with modern influences.
IU’s Executive Director Maria Talbert says the evening will be a wonderful musical journey.
“We are absolutely delighted to once again host Grammy Award winner Branford Marsalis and the Branford Marsalis Quartet on the IU Auditorium stage,” Talbert said in a release.
During his time at IU Bloomington, Marsalis will also engage with Jacobs School of Music Students. He will provide direct feedback and advice to jazz students during a live performance in addition to meeting with composition majors and offering them advice on his own process and inspirations.
Marsalis last performed at the IU Auditorium in 2019.