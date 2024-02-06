Seymour man accused of hitting 14-year-old girl in middle school crosswalk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man from Seymour is accused of hitting a 14-year-old girl in a middle school crosswalk and then driving away.

Investigators say 55-year-old Brian Carpenter hit the girl with his vehicle Monday morning outside Seymour Middle School. The student was later treated for upper-body injuries, according to police.

Carpenter drove away after the accident but “later called the school to check on the student,” the Seymour Police Department said on Facebook.

Officers identified Carpenter as the caller and he was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Investigators did not say if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

The Seymour Police Department asked drivers to be “extra vigilant” in school zones and around school buses, especially around school pick-up and drop-off times.

“Look both ways and use due regard while operating near a school campus, and yield to school buses whose lights are flashing and stop arms are extended,” the department wrote on Facebook.