Sheriff: Driver dies in crash along Indiana-Kentucky border near Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died in a Tuesday afternoon crash in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 40 near Evansville, the Vanderburgh County sheriff says.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says in a news release that the coroner’s office will later release the driver’s name.

Multiple people called emergency dispatchers to report the crash about 2 p.m. Tuesday a few hundred feet south of the intersection of U.S. 41 and Waterworks Road, a rural area just north of the Indiana border with Kentucky.

Investigators think the driver was traveling south on U.S. 41, which is a divided highway, before the vehicle left the road, entered the median, and came to rest on its roof.

The sheriff’s news release did not say what type of vehicle was involved in the crash. The release said the investigation had not yet been completed.