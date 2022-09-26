Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing from Scottsburg, IN. That’s about 84 miles south of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in danger and may need medical aid.

Joseph Hanlin was last seen in Scottsburg Sunday around 7:15 p.m. wearing a baby blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black and gold Jordan shoes and carrying a green back pack. Hanlin is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Scottsburg City Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.