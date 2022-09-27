Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 17-year-old missing from northern Indiana

UPDATE: Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert for Lauren Schmidt Tuesday morning just before 8:40 a.m.

MILL CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in northern Indiana.

Lauren Schmidt is missing from Mill Creek, an unincorporated community in eastern La Porte County, which is between the cities of La Porte and South Bend.

She was believed to be in danger. She was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

She was described as 5 feet 4 inches and 120 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or 911.

Mill Creek is 150 miles north of Indianapolis, according to the Silver Alert.