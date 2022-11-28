Indiana News

Silver Alert for 70-year-old man missing from Elkhart

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

Elkhart, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 70-year-old man last seen Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Garvin Roberson is missing from Elkhart, which is 164 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Roberson was described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Roberson was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, and driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate reading 653EKG.

He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street

Local /

Fishers woman with Noblesville foot spa charged with business corruption, prostitution

Crime Watch 8 /

Fantastic food frenzy at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis Colts /

Warmer Tuesday; rain with a few storms possible Tuesday night

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.