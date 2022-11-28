Indiana News

Silver Alert for 70-year-old man missing from Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 70-year-old man last seen Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Garvin Roberson is missing from Elkhart, which is 164 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Roberson was described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Roberson was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, and driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate reading 653EKG.

He was last seen at 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.