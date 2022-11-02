Indiana News

Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing from Darlington

Cathy Weliever (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Alexis Mitchell
DARLINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Cathy Weliever is missing from Darlington, which is 47 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

She was believed to be in danger. She was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday. She was wearing a white sweater and unknown pants, and was driving a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan with an Indiana registration of AM1442.

Weliever was described as 5 feet 2 inches and 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 765.362.0885 or 911.

