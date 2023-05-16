Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old boy missing from Bluffton

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Conner Grace, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, red hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old boy from Wells County.

Conner Grace was last seen on Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m. in Bluffton, which is 109 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Police believe Grace is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Grace was described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 110 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, tight black jeans, and a gold chain.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.