Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old South Bend teen

UPDATE: Police around 7:18 p.m. Saturday said the Silver Alert for Briseyda Ramirez had been canceled. No additional information was provided.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a teenage girl missing from South Bend since Saturday afternoon.

Police describe Briseyda Ramirez, 15, as 5-feet-3 and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Crocs shoes.

Ramirez is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or dial 911.