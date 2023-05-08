Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old woman missing from South Bend

Ashley Nicole Porter is missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on May 07, 2023, at 11:09pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing from St. Joseph County.

Ashley Nicole Porter was last seen at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in South Bend, which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

Porter was described by police as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.