Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old woman missing from South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing from St. Joseph County.
Ashley Nicole Porter was last seen at 11:09 p.m. Sunday in South Bend, which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.
Porter was described by police as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.
MORE STORIES
Task force votes to approve recommendations for the payments of reparations to Black Californians
National News /
New details emerge about Texas outlet mall shooter; investigators continue to probe for motive
National News /