Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old girl from Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Logansport girl.

The Logansport Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Rosenaika Cauratt.

Police say she was last seen Wednesday morning at 12:25 a.m.

Investigators say she is “possibly in the company of an unidentified black male, between 40 to 50 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, with no clothing description provided.”

Cauratt is three feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.

Indiana law allows for Silver Alerts to be issued for missing endangered children.

Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert requires descriptive information for a suspect and suspect vehicle.