Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne.

Police think Ronald Davidson may be and danger and need medical aid.

Davidson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. Davidson was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday wearing a USA hat, a gray sweatshirt, a blue zip-up jacket, and blue pants. Police say he was driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with Indiana license plate VBY991.

Police have directed anyone with information regarding Davidson’s whereabouts to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000 or call 911.

Fort Wayne is about 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.