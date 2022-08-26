Indiana News

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greensburg

(Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Divine Triplett
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greensburg. Officers believe she’s in danger and may need medical assistance.

The Greensburg Police Department say Jennifer Leeper, 36, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greensburg. That’s about 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Leeper is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.

