South Bend juvenile charged for death of a 15-year-old

SOUTH BEND, In. (WISH) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a South Bend teenager.

On March 16, South Bend police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located 15-year-old Donnie Gray, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers pronounced Gray dead on the scene.

A juvenile suspect was immediately taken into custody and, through collaboration with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, was charged for Gray’s death.

The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in St. Joseph County. The investigation remains ongoing.