Indiana News

South Shore Line Double Track Project receives $27.5M federal loan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 26 miles of the South Shore Line that runs from Gary to Michigan City is getting $27.5 million loan for railroad rehabilitation as a part of its Double Track Project, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

USDOT said its Build America Bureau provided the loan as a part of the $649 million Double Track Project. The Double Track Project includes nearly 18 miles of double tracking and installing an overhead power system. The project also separates vehicle traffic along two miles of street running rail line, upgrades five stations, and adds 1,475 parking spaces.

“We are pleased to help finance the Double Track Project, which will increase safety, reliability and cut travel time by one-third for commuters from Michigan City to Chicago. This project will deliver improved trip options, taking vehicles off the road and reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg said.

This announcement comes after the project received federal funding in August 2020 and again in December 2020.